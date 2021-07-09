Robyn Elaine Nelson, 55, of Brunswick, formerly of McIntosh County, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her residence. Robyn was born in Brunswick, the daughter of Wanda G. Nelson and the late George Washington Nelson Jr. She lived in McIntosh County until five years ago, when she became a resident of Brunswick. She was of the Baptist faith and was a kind-hearted lady that would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Robyn was also a loving and creative person with a good personality. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her beaming smile that could light up any room she entered. Robyn will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.