This Michigan City Currently Has The Coolest Temperatures In U.S.

I was amazed at how many odd festivals we have in Michigan, or as some would call them, unique and funky. I think I like that better. The Bologna Festival is one I was excited to go to. Located in Yale, the city has a population of 2 thousand, but when the Bologna Festival is going on that number goes up to 20 thousand. Unfortunately, this 3-day event has been canceled for this year. No big Bologna parade, and no Bologna king and queen. The lunch-meat-themed celebration will be back next year.