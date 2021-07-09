Steps to Consider Before Investing a Divorce Settlement

Many RIAs struggle with profitability when they attempt to “be all things to all people,” which forces them to offer a wide range of services to clients of all shapes and sizes. As we have previously written, if you begin by defining your ideal client, your focused service offering will take care of itself—simply provide solutions to the unique needs of the specific client niche you are looking to serve. And once you have a firm grasp of the services you are offering, you can then determine the proper technology stack and organization structure. One way to help hone your service offering and determine what type of client experience you are hoping to deliver, is to perform a client segmentation exercise at your firm.