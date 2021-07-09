Chester County to Step Down as Public Health Lead for Delaware County’s COVID-19 Response

WEST CHESTER, PA — As public health needs relating to the control of COVID-19 decrease, the intergovernmental cooperation agreement between Chester County and Delaware County will come to an end on August 1st. After more than 16 months as the public health lead – and at the request of the Chester County Commissioners and Delaware County Council – Chester County Health Department Director Jeanne Franklin wrote to PA Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, requesting the discontinuation of the agreement.