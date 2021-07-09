Cancel
Prepare for the cold at tailwater trout locations this summer

newtoncountytimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEBER SPRINGS — Although not normally thought of as float streams, Arkansas’s trout-fishing areas are quickly gaining solid reputations with the growing numbers of kayak anglers in the Natural State. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission would like to remind all boaters that preparing for a safe day on cold, flowing water in summer requires extra precautions beyond what most flat-water paddlers typically experience.

