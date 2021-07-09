Little Knights Learning Center kicks off capital campaign for new daycare center
DYSART – Little Knights Learning Center (Little Knights) announced Wednesday at its open house celebration that it has raised almost $850,000 its $1.4 million “Today’s Children, Tomorrow’s Dysart” capital campaign for its new day care building located on the Dysart-Geneseo elementary school campus. Through a lease with the Union Community School District, the previous day care was housed within the elementary school and outgrew its space.www.communitynewspapergroup.com
