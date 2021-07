Green Man Festival has confirmed that it will be going ahead next month.The music festival, which takes place in the Brecon Beacons in Wales from 19 to 22 August, made the announcement in a Twitter post today (16 July).The line-up for the forthcoming event has also been announced, with Little Dragon, Caribou, Fontaines DC and Mogwai set to headline.Other acts confirmed to perform over the weekend include Black Midi, Shame, Thundercat, The Staves, and Django Django. See the full-line up for Green Man 2021 here.Attendees over the age of 16 will need to either have been double-vaccinated at least two...