Amarillo, TX

City of Amarillo's Summer Street Maintenance program to cause detour on Heritage Hills Parkway

Amarillo Globe-Times
 9 days ago

Officials with the city of Amarillo released an update regarding its ongoing Summer Street Maintenance program, conducting road reconstruction throughout the city. According to a news release, the city's capital projects and development engineering department's contractor will be conducting a part of the project which will require a traffic detour on Heritage Hills Parkway between Soncy Road and Legacy Parkway starting Monday.

www.amarillo.com

