City of Amarillo's Summer Street Maintenance program to cause detour on Heritage Hills Parkway
Officials with the city of Amarillo released an update regarding its ongoing Summer Street Maintenance program, conducting road reconstruction throughout the city. According to a news release, the city's capital projects and development engineering department's contractor will be conducting a part of the project which will require a traffic detour on Heritage Hills Parkway between Soncy Road and Legacy Parkway starting Monday.www.amarillo.com
