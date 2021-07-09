Wells Fargo to end all personal lines of credit: It could affect credit scores
Wells Fargo will no longer offer personal lines of credit to customers and will shut down existing ones in the coming weeks, according to a CNBC report. Revolving lines of credit had been a popular consumer lending product, which typically gave users $3,000 to $100,000 in revolving credit lines and was pitched as a way for customers to consolidate higher-interest credit card debt or avoid overdraft fees on checking accounts.www.amarillo.com
