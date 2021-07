Over the last 55 years I have paid approximately 9-11% of my gross income in taxes. A flat 9% income tax would be fair to me. No deduction for anything. All the time spent by accountants would be reduced. Bush 41 spoke to a CPA meeting of several thousand, and when a flat tax was mentioned, there was not one against it. That is the most fair tax I can imagine. Those 25 you mention would pay much more.