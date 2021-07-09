Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe render based on the 2-door coupe

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current BMW 2 Series lineup is one of the weirder lineups in BMW’s portfolio. In fact, it might be the weirdest model lineup in BMW’s history, as it’s the first in which the two-door version and four-door version are not only based on two different architectures but drive different axles. The two-door 2 Series Coupe is rear-wheel drive and based on BMW’s CLAR platform, while the four-door 2 Series Gran Coupe is built on BMW’s front-wheel drive FAAR architecture.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw 2 Series#Gran#Design Language#Clar#Carsbite Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes SL Roadster, Aston Martin Valkyrie, BMW i3: Car News Headlines

The next generation in the line of Mercedes-Benz SL sports cars is out testing and almost ready for its debut, judging by the lack of camouflage gear on the latest prototypes. The new SL will be much sportier than its predecessor thanks to a lightweight soft-top roof, plus a chassis designed by the AMG, which is handling development of the car.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe offers more of everything

The 2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe is arriving to address the shortcomings of the outgoing first-gen model. And unlike the four-door 2-Series Gran Coupe with front-wheel-drive, the second-gen 2-Series has a rear-wheel drivetrain to the delight of enthusiasts the world over. The old 2-Series Coupe is an energetic little sports car,...
CarsCarscoops

These Early 2022 BMW 2-Series Designs Would Be Perfect For A New Z4 M Coupe

BMW finally released its official 2-Series coupe images today, giving us a chance to see in slightly higher resolution the pictures we’d already shared with you earlier in the week. But contained in BMW’s media pack were a handful of images we hadn’t seen, but which definitely stopped us in...
CarsAutoweek.com

BMW’s 2nd-Gen 2 Series Coupe Is Bigger and Looks More Agressive

BMW has unveiled its new-for-2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe. The 2nd generation 2 Series comes in two flavors for now: Arriving first are the 255 hp 230i and 382 hp M240i xDrive. 230i xDrive and rear-drive M240i Coupes will follow. The 230i starts at $36,350 plus $995 destination while the...
Carstopgear.com

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe keeps RWD… and normal grilles

Still want that 4 Series? BMW’s smallest coupe is back with 369bhp and an eggplant suit. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Punchy looking little fighter, isn’t it? And yet, BMW’s new 2 Series Coupe might well...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 BMW 2 Series is Here-But BMW Design is MIA

The BMW 2 Series is here, and it prompts one to ask, “What’s going on with BMW design?” In some ways, the 2 is better than its predecessor. But in others, it is way worse. So what’s happening anyway?. In profile, the 2 Series is a vast improvement over the...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 BMW 2 Series: BMW’s Best Coupe Gets a Bold New Design, More Power

In M240i xDrive trim, the 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six pumps out 382 hp. That's 47 more horses than the previous-gen model. While most of its competitors choose to fill this space with front-biased fare, BMW is keeping the rear-drive luxury compact coupe alive with the second-generation 2022 BMW 2 Series. Featuring more power, a roomier interior, and apparently better handling than before, BMW says its new 2 aims to offer "maximum driving enjoyment."
Carsautotrader.com

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Revamped

BMW’s sporty, entry-level 2 Series coupe lineup is all-new for 2022, with an evolutionary restyle sitting over a significantly larger body. The new design boasts angular lines up front, deeply sculpted fender flares, and gray-finish taillights. Though the looks mark a major departure from the comparatively conservative outgoing model, they are far less bold — and far less controversial — than the automaker’s massive-grilled 4 Series.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

BMW 2-Series Coupe Gains Size, Loses the Stick

Once again, the #savethemanuals crowd weeps. And with good reason — the BMW 2-Series, which I remember being quite wonderful to drive the last time I piloted one (it’s been a few years) — will be going automatic only. That’s not the only change. It’s longer, lower, wider, and the...
CarsCarscoops

2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe Debuts With Slick Styling And Up To 382 HP

The 2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe was one of the worst kept secrets in Germany, but it’s finally official as the company has introduced the model ahead of its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Its predecessor was a favorite of enthusiasts and that should continue as the coupe adopts...
CarsMotorAuthority

Preview: 2022 BMW 2-Series coupe keeps the rear-wheel-drive dream alive

BMW late on Tuesday revealed its redesigned 2-Series coupe ahead of the formal debut on Thursday at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The new 2-Series arrives as a 2022 model and will be at dealerships from November. Two models will be available at the car's U.S. launch. The base...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Arrives With New Looks And Traditional RWD Dynamics

Along with the 3 Series, the 2 Series Coupe has been one of those rare, universally appealing models within BMW's lineup over the last few years. It doesn't have outrageous styling, the driving experience has always been tactile and fun, and power was directed to the right set of wheels. This week, the new 2 Series was leaked and for all BMW fans, the immediate question was: Has BMW messed too much with a winning formula, or is the second-generation 2 Series a success? Well, here it is and that's a question we'll attempt to answer over the next few minutes.
Home & GardenBMW BLOG

2023 BMW 7 Series gets rendered with new split headlights

There is very little doubt that the next generation BMW 7 Series will be a significant step forward for the design team in Munich. The project kicked off under the former BMW Chief of Design Jozef Kaban and continued under the guidance of Domagoj Dukec, the current design boss. From the early days of sketching, the idea behind the new 7 Series was the following: to create a unique design language for the flagship model in contrast to the “safe design” of the current generation.
Buying CarsBMW BLOG

BMW i4 Sees More Than Double Pre-Orders Than BMW iX in the U.S.

BMW has two hot EVs awaiting their arrival to dealerships at the moment, the BMW i4 and iX. The former is a four-door sedan with a hatchback trunk and the latter is a big SUV, sized similarly to the BMW X5. Typically, crossovers and SUVs are the most popular vehicles among American customers but the script seems to have been flipped on the two electric Bimmers, as the BMW i4 received more than double the number of pre-orders as the BMW iX.
CarsRoad & Track

The Rear-Drive 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Gets Up to 382 HP But No Manual Gearbox

The rear-drive 2 Series coupe is one of the few fun cars left in BMW's lineup. When the front-wheel-drive-based 2 Series Gran Coupe debuted back in 2019, we here at Road & Track were scared the company wouldn't replace the current 2 Series coupe with another compact RWD fun machine. We're happy to report that's not the case. Meet the 2022 2 Series Coupe.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe pricing will start at AUD75,900 in Australia

A new body style for the current BMW 4 Series range will be available in Australia starting this year but it won’t be cheap. As per usual, pricing for the land down under will be a bit on the more expensive side of things for the 4 Series Gran Coupe and if you want one, you’ll have to pay at least AUD 75,900 which adds up to about $57,000 at today’s exchange rates. That would be around $12,000 more than what you would pay in the US.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The New BMW 2 Series Before You're Supposed To See It

Back in April of last year, we got our first look at the new BMW 2 Series, the leaked images confirming that it would not be getting the big grilles of its bigger brethren. Despite us knowing what it would look like, some decided to render the vehicle for a clearer look. Now, a leak from The Automobilist, which appears to be either a press photo or a screenshot from an upcoming promotional video, has revealed the front end of the car, confirming what those renders did. The new 2 Series will have a decently sized pair of kidney grilles, but other details may be disappointing.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New 2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe gets 369bhp M240i range-topper

Dynamically focused two-door gets rear-biased four-wheel drive in M-fettled performance trim. The new, second-generation BMW 2 Series Coupé has been unwrapped ahead of a debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and a market launch in early 2022. Retaining rear-wheel drive as standard and a cab-rear silhouette, the new two-door...
CarsBMW BLOG

Lotus Emira Will be a Lightweight BMW M4 Rival

The new BMW M4 is the latest to join the ranks of the modern sports car. What does that mean? It means heavily turbocharged engines, mostly automatic transmissions, mostly all-wheel drive, high on tech but light on feel, and a high price tag to match. The BMW M4 sits alongside the Mercedes-AMG C63, Audi RS5, and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio as part of their ranks. However, a new sports car is going to hit the market soon that doesn’t exactly fit into that same box and will serve as a refreshing throwback to sports cars of old — the Lotus Emira.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW 2 Series Convertible Rendering Draws A Promising Picture

The new BMW 2 Series is surely one of the most unexpected moves from the Bavarian company. It almost looks as if it is a model from another brand due to the very little visual connection with BMW’s other recent products. We don’t hate it but we don’t love it either - we will have to see it in person to have a more informed opinion. Until then, here’s a very interesting idea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy