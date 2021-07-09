BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe render based on the 2-door coupe

Back in April of last year, we got our first look at the new BMW 2 Series, the leaked images confirming that it would not be getting the big grilles of its bigger brethren. Despite us knowing what it would look like, some decided to render the vehicle for a clearer look. Now, a leak from The Automobilist, which appears to be either a press photo or a screenshot from an upcoming promotional video, has revealed the front end of the car, confirming what those renders did. The new 2 Series will have a decently sized pair of kidney grilles, but other details may be disappointing.