BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe render based on the 2-door coupe
The current BMW 2 Series lineup is one of the weirder lineups in BMW’s portfolio. In fact, it might be the weirdest model lineup in BMW’s history, as it’s the first in which the two-door version and four-door version are not only based on two different architectures but drive different axles. The two-door 2 Series Coupe is rear-wheel drive and based on BMW’s CLAR platform, while the four-door 2 Series Gran Coupe is built on BMW’s front-wheel drive FAAR architecture.www.bmwblog.com
