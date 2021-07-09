Cancel
New York City, NY

Watch New Yorkers horrifically swim through the subway station last night

By Shaye Weaver
Time Out New York
 9 days ago
Tropical Storm Elsa dumped about 1.56 inches of rain in an hour, sending New Yorkers fleeing inside for cover...but some of them had to get places, and those people? They had to do the unthinkable. Videos surfaced not long after the rain began pouring of people wading through murky, waist-deep...

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

