Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Columbus Crew at FC Cincinnati odds, picks and prediction

Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Crew (4 wins, 3 losses, 4 draws) travel two hours south to take on FC Cincinnati (3-5-2) at TQL Stadium Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

www.thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#Atlanta United Fc#The Columbus Crew#Usa Today Sports#Columbus Crew 2#The Eastern Conference#Espn#Atlanta United Fc#Nashville Sc#Philadelphia Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Twitter
News Break
FCC
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSmassivereport.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. New York City FC

Soccer is back in Central Ohio as the Columbus Crew begins a quick two-game homestand at Lower.com Field on Saturday against New York City FC. The match will be the second-ever at the Black & Gold’s new stadium and the first evening game in what promises to be a game with a great atmosphere. The two sides have already met once this season with the Crew grabbing a 2-1 road win in May thanks to Lucas Zelarayan’s two late free kicks.
MLSLeavenworth Times

Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rapids (5 wins, 3 losses, 2 draws) host Minnesota United FC (4-4-3) Wednesday at DSG Park. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions. The Rapids are...
MLSchatsports.com

Crossing the Touchline: Crew at FC Cincinnati

It will be another meeting of Hell is Real rivals on Friday night as the Columbus Crew travels to TQL Stadium for the first time to take on FC Cincinnati. It should be another interesting matchup between the in-state rivals. The Crew come into this game the better of the...
MLSPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United: Live stream, start time, TV channel (MLS 2021)

The New England Revolution head to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday evening for a battle with Atlanta United. Currently three points ahead of the Philadelphia Union for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with 24 points, the Revs will look to pick up a crucial victory against an Atlanta side that sits tenth in the conference with 13 points. Offensively, New England is led by Gustavo Bou (6 goals), Adam Buksa (5) and Tajon Buchanan (3), while Marcelino Moreno has a team-high three goals for Atlanta.
MLSCharlotteObserver.com

Toronto FC faces Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference play

Orlando City SC (6-3-3) vs. Toronto FC (2-8-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +156, Orlando City SC +148, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC faces Toronto FC in Eastern Conference play. Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home....
MLSSacramento Bee

Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution take the field

New England Revolution (7-3-3) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-3-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +174, New England +133, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution take the field. Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home during the...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

2021 MLS Breakout XI: Eleven players breaking out in 2021

Over the past few years, we’ve watched talents such as Carles Gil and Lucas Zelarayán immediately capture our attention when they arrived in Major League Soccer. Those familiar names have continued to impress in MLS this season, but this year like the years before has introduced us to new faces. So far, 2021 has had no shortage of young players and newcomers ready to break into the spotlight. Most teams are about 40% through their season; while these players could fade down the stretch, they wasted no time introducing themselves to the league.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: DC United v. Philadelphia Union

Who: DC United (5-1-6, 9th place in the East) v. Philadelphia Union (5-5-3, 20 points, 3rd place in the East) What: 2021 MLS Regular Season. When: Saturday, July 17th at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) Watch: PHL17, ESPN+, PhiladelphiaUnion.com. Whistle: Not available at time of publication. Things can’t get weirder than they...
MLSswiowanewssource.com

Minnesota United FC and the Seattle Sounders hit the field

Seattle Sounders FC (8-0-5) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-5-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -103, Seattle +244, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC squares off against the Seattle Sounders. Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-1-3 at home....
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

USMNT weekend viewing guide: golden opportunities

The European leagues are just starting their preseason activities and a number of MLS clubs have lost players, American and otherwise, to Gold Cup competition. This means opportunity both in playing time and eyeballs for other players to take center stage and show why they should see more consideration for playing time, USMNT consideration, or even a transfer abroad. The action starts Saturday morning so let’s head straight there.
MLSPioneer Press

After two poor outings, Loons face gut-check game vs. Seattle

After falling short in the Western Conference final last December, Minnesota United’s objective was to go farther in 2021. So far, that next-step approach has gone sideways. First was the Loons’ 0-4 start, which hit its nadir in coughing up a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss at Colorado on May 8. With it, Minnesota sank deep in the West standings, and a spot in MLS Cup looked like a pipe dream.
MLSPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers 1, FC Dallas 0 - Final: Video highlights, live updates recap

UPDATE: The Timbers defeated FC Dallas 1-0 on Jeremy Ebobisse’s late goal. Video highlights provided below. The Portland Timbers will be looking to score a bounce-back win tonight at home with FC Dallas in town and Portland needing to find some consistency, both on the back line and in front of goal, as soon as this match kicks off following a long break for international play. Tonight’s match kicks off live from Providence Park on Saturday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.
MLSPosted by
Dallas Sports Nation

FC Dallas Summer Transfer Roundup: Two Homegrowns Depart

The 2021 summer transfer window is in full swing and, as usual, there is plenty to discuss for FC Dallas and North Texas SC. A transfer that, in some ways, came a bit out of left field, FC Dallas officially announced Thursday that homegrown midfielder Tanner Tessmann had been transferred to Venezia FC in Serie A for a reported $4.1 million fee with an additional sell-on clause included. It is undoubtedly a great piece of business for FCD to get so much for a player who made less than 30 total appearances for the first team and was not a regular starter in midfield after the signing of Facundo Quignon. The transfer was a bit unexpected among those following the team with many thinking that Tessmann was more likely to make a move in the winter window or the following summer. That being said, the European interest in Tessmann was never a surprise. As a 6’3″ midfielder with great technical ability and passing, European teams will be salivating at his potential. If he is able to make an impact in his first season in Italy, don’t be shocked to see him make another upward move in the near future.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Transfer News: Venezia to acquire Gianluca Busio

It’s only been a day since now-former FC Dallas midfielder 19-year old American Tanner Tessman made his move to Italy to join Venezia F.C for a $4.1M fee. Already the club is continuing its efforts to become America’s favorite Italian club with reports of Gianluca Busio heading to the Serie A side.
MLSbigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas signs Jimmy Maurer to a new contract

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer has agreed to terms on a new, two-year contract, with a club option for the 2024 season, the club announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. According to the MLSPA’s latest salary information, Maurer was making $160k in total compensation for 2021. This new deal will likely see him get a decent bump in salary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy