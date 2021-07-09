Cancel
Genshin Impact heads to electro-themed region Inazuma in update 2.0 this month

PCGamesN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact is skipping update 1.7 and is going straight to 2.0. Mihoyo has revealed what’s coming our way in a new livestream that’s come packed with details on a fresh region, new characters, and what looks like a new power for the Traveller. We also found out that the Genshin Impact 2.0 release date is July 21, so you don’t have too long to wait.

