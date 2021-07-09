Genshin Impact heads to electro-themed region Inazuma in update 2.0 this month

Following today’s livestream for Genshin Impact (Free), miHoYo revealed Genshin Impact 2.0 with a look at the new region (the third one out of seven) coming to the game, cross save coming to PS4 and PS5 (finally!), new characters, and more. Genshin Impact 2.0 is titled ‘The Immovable God and Eternal Euthymia’ and it releases on July 21st worldwide. Beginning Genshin Impact 2.0, Mondstadt and Liyue are joined by Inazuma with unique stories, cultures, new landscapes, monsters, and more. Inazuma is surrounded by the sea on all sides and it is made up for six islands. Version 2.0 will bring in Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu as new characters. Sayu is a four star character while the others are five star characters. This update has improved PS5 DualSense functionality for PS5 players as well. Hopefully these can eventually make their way to iOS for those who use PS5 controllers on iOS devices. Watch the Genshin Impact 2.0 update trailer below: