Man found shot and killed in vehicle at Fort Smith apartment

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 900 block of Raleigh St. According to Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, On Friday (July 9) at 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check at apartments on Raleigh Street. Once on the scene, police discovered 40-year-old Herbert Brown deceased in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was parked but still running.