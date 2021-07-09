Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Man found shot and killed in vehicle at Fort Smith apartment

Posted by 
5NEWS
5NEWS
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the 900 block of Raleigh St. According to Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, On Friday (July 9) at 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check at apartments on Raleigh Street. Once on the scene, police discovered 40-year-old Herbert Brown deceased in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was parked but still running.

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Smith, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Police#Raleigh St#Lrb 479 Rrb 709 5100
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
5NEWS

File on deputy shooting of Arkansas teen goes to prosecutors

LONOKE, Ark. — The results of the investigation into an Arkansas deputy's fatal shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop has been handed over to prosecutors. Lonoke County Prosecutor Chuck Graham said he had received the Arkansas State Police case file on the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy