Donald Dale Hansen Obituary

Donald Dale Hansen, 92, of Walnut, Iowa, passed away July 8, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Peace United Church of Christ in Walnut. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Avoca, Iowa.

Public visitation is Friday, July 16 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ in Walnut. Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his children Donald (Loleta) Hansen, Jr. of Walnut, IA;

Allen (Beverly) Hansen of Ainsworth, NE; Daryl Hansen of Atlantic, IA; Rick (Cheryl) Hansen of Elkhart, KS; Lori Hansen of Lemon Cove, CA; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brother Merle Hansen of Brayton, IA