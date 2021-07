Imagine the supply lines for food shipped to the San Juan Islands disrupted, as they were during this past year’s pandemic, semi-trucks not able to ferry over the stock upon which we all depend for our weekly menus. Now imagine instead a large-scale vibrant local food system with tens of farmers producing all of the meat, produce, dairy and grains that are the basic framework of our daily meals. No matter what disasters are occurring in the outer world, we will continue to eat well and support a healthy agricultural economy. Which scenario would you choose?