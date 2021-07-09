Eddie Gives Update On Adoption Of Foster Kids

Taking on the responsibility of being a parent is a big deal. While most people are figuring life out in their 20s, Barry Farmer was stepping into the role of a caretaker and becoming a single father of three. Having grown up in the foster care system himself, he knew the important role foster parents played in the life of children. When he turned 20, he saw an ad about how to become a foster parent and decided to get licensed. A year later, he got his first placement. He admitted that his own childhood experience in kinship foster care and being raised by his grandmother inspired him to get into fostering and adopting as well, according to TODAY.