Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haitian Authorities Arrest Dozens Of Foreigners In Connection To President's Assassination

WBUR
 9 days ago

As Haiti's political crisis continues to unfold, authorities there have arrested more than two dozen foreigners, including two American citizens and retired Colombian military members, in connection to President Jovenel Moïse's assassination. Journalist Widlore Mérancourt in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, tells us more.

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Haitian#American#Colombian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Americasknoxvilletimes.com

Martine Moise, Wife of Slain President, Returns to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Martine Moise, the wife of Haiti's assassinated president who was injured in the July 7 attack at their private home, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday following her release from a Miami hospital. Her arrival was unannounced and surprised many in the country of more than...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Wounded Widow Of Haiti's Slain President Returns Home: Official

The widow of Haiti's slain president Jovenel Moise returned home Saturday after being treated in Florida for wounds she suffered in the attack, an official said. Martine Moise, 47, with her right arm in a sling and wearing a bullet proof vest, was received at Port-au-Prince airport by interim prime minister Claude Joseph, secretary of state for communications Frantz Exantus wrote on Twitter.
PoliticsCNN

The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

(CNN) — Christian Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor accused by authorities of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President, spent months planning a foray into national politics in the country, holding weekly Zoom meetings through early this year with academics and business leaders, and at one point meeting with the man who allegedly supplied the mercenaries behind the killing, according to a person at the meeting.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
Public Safetydallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Haiti announces arrest of leading suspect in president’s killing as FBI, Homeland Security officials arrive to discuss U.S. assistance

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities said Sunday they have arrested a Haitian man suspected of playing a leading role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, allegedly recruiting some of the assailants by telling them they would be the man’s bodyguards. The announcement came as senior FBI and Department of Homeland...
POTUSNew York Post

Haiti assassination reportedly planned in Dominican Republic

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was planned in the Dominican Republic, where three men — including a former opposition senator — were seen in a photograph huddling in a Santo Domingo hotel, Haiti’s police chief said. The image circulating on social media shows two suspects, Dr. Christian Emmanuel...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy