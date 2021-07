Last month, rumors surfaced the gritty winger wanted a trade, and talks were going on with the St. Louis Blues. Shane O’Brien, a co-host of the Steve Kouleas Powerplay podcast, said the Blues would trade Vladimir Tarasenko to acquire Tkachuk. Calgary has denied the rumours. I would too, but it’s no secret the Flames plan on making moves this offseason. Many observers expect significant trades, including Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and even captain Mark Giordano are on the trade block. If that’s the case, then the front office would be wise to listen to offers on Tkachuk too. After next season, he is a restricted free agent.