COLUMBUS — Ohio State has produced some of the greatest defensive lineman in college football history. Arguably one of the best to ever play for the Buckeyes is somewhat forgotten. Jim Stillwagon set the bar for all defensive tackles to come after him at Ohio State. He is the only Ohio State defensive lineman to ever win the Outland Trophy, given to the top interior lineman in all of college football. In his three seasons as a starter, the Buckeyes went 27-2 and won a pair of championships.