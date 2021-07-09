Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Raymundo Got An Email Back From Subway Over Their Tuna Situation

Posted by 
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the last several months there has been an entire uprising over Subway's tuna sandwiches. A lawsuit got filed over their tuna sandwiches and then a lab report found there's no actual tuna DNA in its sandwiches and wraps. The whole situation has upset several patrons of the sandwich restaurant,...

bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna#Food Drink#Subway Cares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Running Out Of Food And Twitter Is Furious

The worldwide supply chain has been long disrupted thanks to the pandemic. Now that it has thoroughly affected Taco Bell, however, people are fully over it. It's one thing for a restaurant chain to run out of something expendable, like sporks. But Taco Bell customers the country over are reporting shortages of everything from chicken and beef to hot and mild sauce. Fresh ingredients, like lettuce and tomatoes, are even in short supply in some stores, says Eat This, Not That! The chain has even had trouble sourcing 10-inch tortillas! Is nothing sacred anymore? The latter was so disturbing that even the New York Post had to throw in on the hysteria, with an article titled, "Taco Bell is facing a tortilla shortage and it might be time to panic." Pandemic-inspired ongoing labor shortages are also contributing to the chain's inability to handle customer demand.
RestaurantsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Restaurants battered by pandemic now battered by customers' rudeness

The verbal abuse from rude customers got so bad, the owners of one farm-to-table restaurant on Cape Cod said, that some of their employees cried. The final indignity came a week and a half ago, when a man berated one of the restaurant's young employees for telling him that they could not take his breakfast takeout order because the restaurant had not opened yet, said Brandi Felt Castellano, co-owner of Apt Cape Cod in Brewster, Mass.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Shocking Reaction To Subway's 1 Million Sandwich Giveaway

This past week, Subway launched its new menu – a total "refresh" of their "Eat Fresh" sandwich offerings. As part of the promotions, the fast food chain planned to give away 1 million 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs. The Subway website shares that this new sandwich starts with the chain's hearty multigrain bread. It features creamy, smashed avocado layered on top of creamy BelGioioso mozzarella. On top of all that deliciousness, is piled roasted turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, and a bit of baby spinach. If you love free food, this sounds awesome, right? Additionally, the press release issued via PR Newswire stated that the revamp included 20 menu changes with a focus on "11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches." Also of note on this new menu are two new kinds of fresh baked bread: Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

Following the chain's "not tuna" debacle, Subway is attempting a comeback. Will it work?

In the wake of the tuna/not-tuna sandwich debacle, Subway is attempting to mount a comeback, and the international chain is taking a multi-pronged approach. Subway is airing new star-studded commercials as it makes its largest menu update in history, and it even launched a website to defend its name. But the question remains: Will it work, and what does a return to success look like for the beleaguered brand?
Food & Drinksinsideedition.com

Subway Launches Website to Defend Its Tuna: 'Subway Tuna Is Real Tuna'

To be more transparent about its tuna sandwiches, Subway has launched a website to share the “truth” about the much-debated food. SubwayTunaFacts is full of tuna fact-checks, answers to frequently asked questions, and sourcing and suppliers information. “We know there’s been a lot of talk on this topic, including misinformation...
RecipesPosted by
Daily Dot

TikToker swears $1 iced lemon cake from Walmart tastes same as one from Starbucks (updated)

Update 11:26am CT, July 16: When reached for comment, a Starbucks spokesperson told the Daily Dot in a statement that the Walmart lemon loaf and Starbucks lemon loaf are not the same. “Starbucks recipes are exclusive to the company, using high-quality ingredients and we continue to develop our portfolio of beverage and food items to meet customer needs. Starbucks Iced Lemon Loaf is a citrusy, buttery, moist lemon pound cake topped with a sweet icing,” the spokesperson said.
Food SafetyThe Guardian

Our tuna is real tuna, Subway insists, rejecting exposé’s fishy DNA tests

In yet another twist in a fishy tale, the fast-food chain Subway is pushing back once again against its tuna critics, launching a website in defense of its popular sandwich. The site, subwaytunafacts.com, declares in block capitals “Subway tuna is real tuna”, with real underlined, with the company countering a claim made in June by a New York Times investigation that Subway’s tuna may not, in fact, be real.
Food & DrinksMic

All the Subway tuna sandwich drama, explained

In the middle of summer, there’s nothing more satiating than post-cicada nature, a good sandwich, and a little petty litigiousness. TunaGate 2021 started when a lawsuit out of California claimed that Subway tuna fish sandwiches do not actually contain tuna. It was scandalous, especially to loyal sandwich punch-card holders. Subway quickly denied allegations and even after labs backed them up, launched a vigorous anti-smear campaign to swim against the current flow of rumors. This includes a whole website the company dropped to fight against all this slander around their tuna.
Findlay, OHPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason This Ohio Pizzeria Paid Its Employees $78 Per Hour

Heavenly Pizza was recently able to give its employees a heavenly reward. The restaurant, which is known for its flavorful cheesy tomato pies, wanted to find a way to reward its staff for all of their hard work during difficult times. Owner Josh Elchert, recently took to Facebook and said the eatery was celebrating Employee Appreciation Day by giving its workers its entire day of sales for its location in Findlay, Ohio.
RestaurantsPosted by
Cheezburger

Customer Asks Restaurant To Cut Burrito In Half, Restaurant Maliciously Complies

Some people can get very fired up about their burritos. Like, remember the time that a Tumblr user unleashed an epic rant about their burrito not being served up to their standards? Yeah, not a rant that's easy to forget. Well, this time around we have a couple customers that wanted their burrito cut in half. Folks in the comments section were definitely making a solid case for the stance that the restaurant really should've just cut the burrito in half and not made a big deal out of the whole thing. Especially when you consider that there are plenty of people out there that physically can't cut their burritos in half due to health conditions. For some more juicy malicious compliance drama check out the time that a rude customer got their comeuppance from an auto salvage yard employee.
RestaurantsCBS 58

Subway CEO: We changed everything -- except our tuna

(CNN) -- Subway restaurants are getting a makeover. But they're slapping on more than just a fresh coat of paint: Subway is updating its entire menu -- the biggest change in its history. CEO John Chidsey says customers are looking for fresh ingredients and healthy options. That's something people used...
RestaurantsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Subway giving away free sandwiches today: How to get yours

Subway sandwich chain is launching its new revamped menu with a free sub giveaway. But you’ll need to move quickly if you want to score the deal. Subway is giving away 1 million 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs on Tuesday. The offer is good from 10 a.m.-noon on July 13 only and the deal will only be available to the first 50 customers at participating locations. The sub includes oven-roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, mozzarella, mayo, spinach, red onion and tomatoes on multigrain bread.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Subway Aggressively Defends Its Tuna With a New Move

Sandwich chain Subway has recently announced the biggest menu update in the brand's history. From sandwiches to individual ingredients like turkey and bacon—America's largest fast-food chain seems to be set on turning around its dwindling brand image. But besides assuring customers the new menu would be an improvement in quality, the chain also used the opportunity to fiercely defend one of its most problematic ingredients: tuna.
RestaurantsPosted by
Amomama

Diners Should Wait At Least 5 Minutes before Eating Restaurants' Free Bread: Woman Creates Controversial Twitter Poll

A Twitter user took to her page to pose a strange question concerning the etiquette surrounding the free bread diners receive at a restaurant and was met with confusion. A woman named Reese made use of her Twitter page to gain the public's opinion about diners' etiquette at a restaurant, and an overwhelming amount of people who interacted with her post did not agree with her.
RecipesThrillist

This Company Wants to Pay You $100,000 to Eat Tacos

Picture yourself working your dream job. If you love beer, you might see yourself running a brewery. If you love sports, your dream is probably to work for your favorite team. If you love tacos, maybe you see yourself sitting in a corner office, raking in the big bucks as Director of Taco relations. If that last one seems oddly specific, that's because it is. But it's also real: McCormick is currently looking for someone to fill the position, and the company wants to pay this person $100,000 to do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy