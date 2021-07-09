Raymundo Got An Email Back From Subway Over Their Tuna Situation

The worldwide supply chain has been long disrupted thanks to the pandemic. Now that it has thoroughly affected Taco Bell, however, people are fully over it. It's one thing for a restaurant chain to run out of something expendable, like sporks. But Taco Bell customers the country over are reporting shortages of everything from chicken and beef to hot and mild sauce. Fresh ingredients, like lettuce and tomatoes, are even in short supply in some stores, says Eat This, Not That! The chain has even had trouble sourcing 10-inch tortillas! Is nothing sacred anymore? The latter was so disturbing that even the New York Post had to throw in on the hysteria, with an article titled, "Taco Bell is facing a tortilla shortage and it might be time to panic." Pandemic-inspired ongoing labor shortages are also contributing to the chain's inability to handle customer demand.