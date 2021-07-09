Cancel
Warrensburg, MO

Quiet Riot and Puddle of Mudd Headlining Music Fest in the ‘Burg

By Rob Creighton
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 9 days ago
Kansas City's Puddle of Mudd and Quiet Riot will headline a music festival on Saturday, September 11 at Central Missouri Speedway 3.5 miles north of Warrensburg. The bands are headlining the Embrace Your Freedom Music Festival at the speedway. Other bands scheduled to appear include the nation's premier AC/DC cover band High Voltage and Los Angeles-based family rock/metal band Liliac. A fireworks show will follow the concert.

kxkx.com

