Quiet Riot and Puddle of Mudd Headlining Music Fest in the ‘Burg

I've heard the stories. I'm sure you've heard some of them, too. But the famous Ozark Music Festival happened before I was born. It happened in 1976, and I didn't make it into the world until 1979. I heard a few stories from my Dad, my Mom, and my Grandmother. But you know how it is, you might be getting the right story, or you might be getting a biased story (love my Grandma, but... she was biased, definitely, ha). So what are the facts? What really happened at the Ozark Music Festival? How did it happen? What was done to deal with it? What were the after affects?