After arresting a DoorDash driver during a traffic stop, a police officer finished his delivery

Whitley County Police say three people are facing a host of charges, including child endangerment, after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Highway 25-W and Highway 92 in Williamsburg. During the stop, police found five people in the car, including two children under the age of six. When they searched the car, officers found five baggies containing suspected meth, numerous Xanax and Gabapentin pill tablets, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. The three adults in the vehicle, 43-year-old Marissa Saylor, 24-year-old Payton Saylor and 24-year-old Derrick Taylor all of Williamsburg were taken into custody. Marissa Saylor is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment. She was also served with two previous bench warrants. Payton Saylor is charged with possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment and careless driving. Taylor is charged with wanton endangerment and public intoxication. All three were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.