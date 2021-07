PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- A breakup letter to a phone. Baseball rules in the shape of a broken heart. A self-portrait, distorted in a mirror. These were my former students’ responses to a prompt asking them to consider a time when society sent a message that they were not “good enough.” They were exploring ways that society’s expectations and standards left them feeling vulnerable, and they were using this project to send a different message: I am worthy. But I could not teach this lesson if the state had passed a ban on the teaching of critical race theory.