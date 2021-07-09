July 4th weekend disappearance of Wisconsin couple ‘suspicious,’ son booked into jail

The son of a missing couple in Wisconsin has been arrested on suspicion of providing false information to police as investigators work to determine what happened to his parents.

As Channel3000 reports, Bart Halderson, 50; and Krista Halderson, 53; were last seen at their Windsor home on July 1. Their son Chandler Halderson, 23, reported them missing when they didn’t return from a planned 4th of July weekend trip to Hollister in Langlade County, about three hours away, and where the couple has a cabin. As WKOW reports, a relative went to the property in Hollister sometime before Bart and Krista were reported missing and didn’t find the couple there.

According to police documents obtained by Channel3000, Chandler Halderson told police that his parents left for Hollister early on the morning of July 2, and were picked up by another couple, but he wasn’t sure who.

“They were picked up by their friends, who I never got the name of. I assumed it was someone I was aware of, like close neighbors of theirs up the street, or their best friends down on the east side,” Halderson said. “That’s what I assumed. I didn’t look any more into it. They got picked up and left with another couple.”

Chandler Halderson also reportedly said that he received a text message from his mother on Sunday saying she and Bart had arrived safely.

But investigators are apparently skeptical of Chandler’s story, and booked him into Dane County Jail on suspicion of providing false information to police.

“There are still many unanswered questions and information our detectives are working to confirm,” Dane County Sheriff’s spokesperson Elise Schaffer told WKOW.

