Guest column: Don’t put off planning for business succession

What is the environment you are creating in your business? Are you allowing your team to learn, stretch their skills and grow? Or is the culture punitive and everyone points out other people’s shortfalls? I worked in an organization that defaulted to calling out mistakes in public. Seemed to be the opposite of praise in public, coach in private. The people that tended to be called out were the high performers. Many performed at 3-4x their peers. Based on the volume of output and overall quality vast majority of it was superior to their peers. One would think that a minor mistake would be acceptable based on the incredible performance. That lead to a colleague adopting the attitude of “can’t screwup if you don’t do any work.” The culture became risk adverse, and the less people did, the fewer mistake they made, and the better they were rewarded. Not a shining example of driving for high performance.