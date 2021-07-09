University of Brighton spotlights 16 architecture and design projects

Loki, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series from showrunner Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron, has stood out from previous MCU series like Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in large part due to the show’s dimensioning-spanning setting and premise. Herron has described the show as, “a big love letter to sci-fi,” citing influences as far-flung and varied as David Lynch’s Dune, Terry Gilliam’s Brazil, and Jurassic Park as primary inspirations in the creation of the Time Variance Authority’s distinctive look and feel. In addition to the work of cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, production designer Kasra Farahani has had perhaps the largest role in shaping the physicality and texture of Loki’s images and setting, from the brutalist megastructures of the TVA to the mauve-colored moonscapes of Lamentis-1.