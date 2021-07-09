Cancel
'No immediate threat to Indian embassy in Afghanistan'

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Amid the spiralling cycle of Taliban violence, the Afghan envoy to India Farid Mamundzay has said that the security situation in the country is difficult but he sees no immediate threat for Indian consulates to shut down. Speaking to ANI, ambassador Mamundzay...

