Park City Women's 9 Hole Golf League Fundraiser July 27

KPCW
KPCW
 9 days ago

Park City Women's 9 Hole Golf League is holding a fundraising “Rally for the Cure” on Tuesday July 27th from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Park City Golf Club. The women will be golfing, but the Opportunity Drawing for over 25 themed baskets and wall donations is open to everyone! This annual charity event supports local health and cancer charities. Another way to take part is to support the “Hands for Hope” wall to honor friends and family who have experienced cancer. Contact Park City Golf Club at 435-615-5800 or Chris Reynolds at 435-901-3900 for details and more information.

www.kpcw.org

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Schedule Set for 2021 Park City Miner's Day

Park City’s Miners Day celebration is still six weeks away on Sept. 6, but Rotary Club members have set their plans to resume the town’s 125-year-old holiday tradition. Tom Kelly from Rotary told KPCW that the festivities are coming back, after the pandemic last year forced them to cancel Miner’s Day festivities, or at best, hold them virtually.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Swimmers are Itching at Jordanelle Reservoir

For those planning to visit Jordanelle State Park this weekend, know before you go: Some swimmers are getting an irritating but harmless rash there. At the Jordanelle Reservoir, some have recently reported getting rashes known as “swimmer’s itch.”. Health officials say swimmer’s itch is caused by microscopic larvae called “cercarial.”...

