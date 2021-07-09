Park City Women's 9 Hole Golf League Fundraiser July 27

Park City Women's 9 Hole Golf League is holding a fundraising “Rally for the Cure” on Tuesday July 27th from 9 AM to 5 PM at the Park City Golf Club. The women will be golfing, but the Opportunity Drawing for over 25 themed baskets and wall donations is open to everyone! This annual charity event supports local health and cancer charities. Another way to take part is to support the “Hands for Hope” wall to honor friends and family who have experienced cancer. Contact Park City Golf Club at 435-615-5800 or Chris Reynolds at 435-901-3900 for details and more information.