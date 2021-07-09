Katy area weekend events for July 9-11

The weekend is coming up and while it may be a bit rainy, there are still plenty of fun things to do in the Katy area. Here are just a few ideas:. Swing by The Wildcatter Saloon at 26913 I-10 in Katy for a live performance from The Reverand Horton Heat. The “psychobilly” band will be joined by Vandoliers Trio and Turnaways. The event is 21 and up only and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $23 general admission. $70 reserved seating. Turnaways take the stage at 8 p.m. followed by The Vandoliers at 8:50 p.m. and The headliner at 9:20 p.m. Find out more here: https://www.facebook.com/events/881411975750538?ref=newsfeed.