Katy, TX

Katy area weekend events for July 9-11

By R. Hans Miller, News Editor
Katy Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend is coming up and while it may be a bit rainy, there are still plenty of fun things to do in the Katy area. Here are just a few ideas:. Swing by The Wildcatter Saloon at 26913 I-10 in Katy for a live performance from The Reverand Horton Heat. The “psychobilly” band will be joined by Vandoliers Trio and Turnaways. The event is 21 and up only and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $23 general admission. $70 reserved seating. Turnaways take the stage at 8 p.m. followed by The Vandoliers at 8:50 p.m. and The headliner at 9:20 p.m. Find out more here: https://www.facebook.com/events/881411975750538?ref=newsfeed.

katytimes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Food Truck#The Wildcatter Saloon#The Reverand Horton Heat#Vandoliers Trio#Shire#General Store#Sugar Land#Kinglsand Bouldevard
