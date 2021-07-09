Cancel
'The Velvet Underground' Review: Todd Haynes' Documentary Brings You to a Crucial Moment in Music | Cannes 2021

By Rafael Motamayor
Collider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost music documentaries, but especially rock documentaries, focus on following the beats — remembering the greatest hits or the biggest failures, examining the scandals and generally making the audience feel like they just missed out on the coolest party ever, only to remind them that thinks will never be this cool again. Thankfully, Todd Haynes isn't interested in following standards, as his documentary debut The Velvet Underground manages to encapsulate what made the eponymous band great all while making you feel like a part of the movement that created it.

