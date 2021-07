That’s that. A cheerful group of West Indies players get together for photos and trophies. Australia’s first foray anywhere this year has waited until July, and it has ended in heavy defeat. There are three One-Day International matches to follow this, in Barbados next week. We won’t have the OBO running for those, given the timezones aren’t compatible with Australia, but we will have written coverage on the site as ever. That should be a more even contest, where the West Indies power advantage might be less pronounced over the course of 50 overs per innings.