Inside Church Headquarters: What President Oaks and President Eyring Have Learned About Revelation in Councils

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart one in a four-part series on the essential role of councils in the Church This story appears here courtesy ofTheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. Editor’s note: This is part one in a four-part series on the essential role of councils in the Church, beginning with the Council of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and extending to stake, ward and family councils.

Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Thomas observes 60 years in ministry

VALDOSTA — Oracles of Deliverance Church is commemorating Pastor Marilyn Thomas’ 60th consecutive year in the ministry. "Pastor Thomas' spiritual journey began July 13, 1961, under the leadership of a female Christian minister who was a woman of color and part of a white integrated organization," according to a statement from the church.
U.S. Politicschurchofjesuschrist.org

President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Inspired and Unique Constitution’

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared his thoughts on the U.S. Constitution through social media and in an essay for the Deseret magazine. “The Constitution is unique because God revealed...
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

How the Doctrine and Covenants Has Changed Over the Years

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. To get copies of the Prophet Joseph Smith’s early revelations in what’s now the Doctrine and Covenants, a person in the early 1830s would have to get permission to access the Kirtland Revelation Book and then hand copy them.
Religiondailyutahchronicle.com

Kincart: Changes to the LDS Church Are Good — But Are They Enough?

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has made many important changes this summer. On June 7, the church announced the discontinuation of its general conference Saturday evening sessions. The following week, on June 14, the church publicized efforts to give millions of dollars to the UNCF and NAACP.
Religionburlington-record.com

For some pastors, past year was a sign from God it was time to quit

Jeff Weddle, a 46-year-old, wise-cracking, self-deprecating, Bible-loving, self-described “failing pastor” from Wisconsin, was already thinking of leaving the ministry before COVID-19 and the 2020 election. He was, as he put it, fed up with church life after two decades as a pastor. Then, what he called “the stupid” — feuds...
ReligionWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Whatever happened to God and The Church?

In 2001, Donald Bloesch raised the question in a Christianity Today article and set the looming issue on the table before us all. Professor Bloesch ably addressed some needed areas of great concern. To this I would like to touch upon some similar matters as well, that remind us of the ever-present schemes of Satan and his relentless pursuit of distraction and disorder in The Church.
Worldchurchofjesuschrist.org

Five ‘Pillars’ of Faith Fortifying Latter-day Saints in Haiti

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. Ongoing political unrest in Haiti has snagged global headlines and compounded the daily challenges facing Latter-day Saints in the Caribbean nation — including poverty, crime and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. Haiti President Jovenel Moïse...
ReligionWinchester Sun

Kentucky Baptist churches find revival with VBS this summer

Vacation Bible School, a staple in Kentucky Baptist churches for decades, has had a great rebound summer in 2021. Because of the pandemic, many churches were forced to either not have VBS or have it virtually. It has come back with more energy and excitement than ever according to churches who have reported results to the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
Religionmadisoncountyjournal.com

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Jesus came to take away sin

The Lord had promised to build His church, beginning in Jerusalem and then spreading to Judea, Samaria, and the ends of the earth (Acts Chapter 1). Thus far in Acts we have seen the gospel spread in the Jewish cities as promised. Many have been converted through the good news that Jesus came to take away sin, vanquish death, and break the power of Satan.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for When You Feel Disappointment

“No unbelief made him waver concerning the promise of God, but he grew strong in his faith as he gave glory to God, fully convinced that God was able to do what he had promised.” – Romans 4:20-21 I prayed for God’s will to be done, but I was positive...
Religiondrydenwire.com

Brian Cole: 'Revival' - Part 4

Gen. 35:1-29 - Revival - Part 4. In vs. 16 we move from the voice of God to the voice of a baby’s cry, and really, a mother’s last words. And another difficult pill to swallow here for Jacob. Vs. 16-20 - “ Then they moved on from Bethel. While...
ReligionWatertown Daily Times

Why go to church?

The pandemic changed many things about our lives. One of the things it changed is the way we worship. During the quarantine, many churches went online, so that their members could continue to “worship.” This led some to wonder why they should ever bother with going back to church. After all, isn’t it much more enjoyable to stream the service on your smart device while you sit in your pj’s on your favorite recliner with a cup of coffee in your hand?
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.

