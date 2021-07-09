Cancel
CDC Updates Guidelines To Protect Kids From COVID In School. Plus: Vacation Tips

KPCW
KPCW
 9 days ago
It's only July, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is focusing on the coming school year, and its message is clear: It wants students back in the classroom. On Friday, the agency issued updated guidance for K-12 schools, highlighting the importance of getting as many eligible children vaccinated as possible to return classrooms to normal or near normal and enumerating its list of best practices to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

KPCW

KPCW

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Wheaton, IL Parents Protest Masks Being Made Optional for School Children Despite IDPH Adopting CDC Updated Guidelines

Parents demand that masks be made mandatory for school children, especially those in elementary schools. Many parents in Wheaton, Illinois are outraged by the announcement that masks will be made optional in Wheaton schools for the 2021-2022 school year. According to the announcement for schools in District 200 which includes Wheaton, the decision of whether children should wear masks in school will be up to the parents.
U.S. PoliticsQuad Cities Onlines

CDC leader: US in 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.
Massachusetts StateInternational Business Times

79 Fully Vaccinated People Died Of COVID-19 In Massachusetts, DPH Data Shows

Nearly 80 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, the state’s health department said. Officials of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Saturday released data showing there had been 4,450 “breakthrough” cases of the novel coronavirus among more than four million vaccinated residents in the state.
Public HealthMyStateline.com

Nurses want CDC to recommend everyone wear masks again

(WTVO) — The United States’ largest labor union and association for registered nurses is calling for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to continue mask mandates as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads. National Nurses United addressed a public letter to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday, asking for...
Public HealthWSFA

COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant

(CNN) - The pandemic is nowhere near finished. That’s the latest from the World Health Organization, as the delta variant continues to spread. In the U.S., it’s been reported in every state. Some mask mandates are back in effect because of it, and vaccine mandates are becoming more common, too.
Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

CDC panel to weigh COVID-19 booster shots in immunocompromised patients

A panel of independent experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to consider additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a small fraction of the population with weakened immune systems. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) plans to convene on July 22 to discuss “clinical considerations...
KidsWired

The CDC Owes Parents Better Messaging on the Vaccine for Kids

On June 23, an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met to discuss, among other topics, vaccine-related cases of myocarditis, which have hospitalized hundreds of adolescents. Evidence of a correlation between the condition, an inflammation of the heart muscle, and the vaccines had been mounting for months. Numerous countries had altered or withheld recommendations for pediatric vaccination, with some citing an ambiguous risk-benefit. One day after the committee meeting, however, CDC director Rochelle Walensky went on TV and calmly reassured viewers that there was nothing to worry about: Vaccinating kids age 12 and up, at the full dosage and same schedule as adults, should continue with alacrity.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

CDC Releases School Guidelines Info for Anxious Parents

For parents trying to determine how schools will reopen in the fall, many in the D.C. region plan to follow recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In its most recent update Friday, July 9, the CDC highlights teachers, staff and students not fully vaccinated should...
Frederick, MDwfmd.com

Frederick County Schools To Follow CDC Guidelines This Fall

The federal agency says masks are only required on school buses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Public School System will be following the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidance when the new academic year begins on August 18th. Brandon Oland, the Communications Manager for FCPS, says there will be no mask requirements in school buildings. “When it comes to masks. there’s just one place where it is required to wear masks and that is on our school buses. Our students on school buses and our drivers on buses are wearing masks. And that is following federal guidance for mass transportation,” he says.
Public Healthwtyefm.com

Schools Continue to Look at CDC and IDPH Guidelines

(Undated) – Schools continue to look at options for the coming school year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance for schools last week and the IDPH has fully adopted those guidelines. IDPH Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, says the goal is to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff so that in-person learning can resume as safely as possible. She says that vaccinations continue to be key and it is strongly encouraged that those who are not vaccinated wear a mask. However, the updated school guidance now aligns with guidance for fully vaccinated people, which allows activities to resume for fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, and local rules and regulations. To see the press release from the IDPH in its entirety, follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.

