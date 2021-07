England will begin the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having not played for two months due to the tournament being staged in the middle of the European season. Under a draft schedule for the 2022-23 campaign seen by Sportsmail, the Three Lions will not play between two Nations League games in late September and the start of the World Cup on November 21. There will be no time for any warm-up games after the shutdown of the Premier League just eight days earlier. FIFA have only secured a seven-day mandatory release period before the tournament for players to join their national teams.