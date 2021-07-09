Cancel
Vale, OR

PHOTOS: 4th of July parade makes a splash

By Angelina Katsanis, Austin Johnson – The Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents on a truck in the parade soak their classmate with water guns at the annual 4th of July Parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise) Families and friends lined up all across B Street to watch and participate in the annual Vale 4th of July Parade Sunday. Local businesses, school groups, equestrians, officials, rodeo participants and more traveled the route from Vale High School to the rodeo grounds. Parade participants threw candy, Popsicles, water bottles and other goodies along the way. Many came armed with water guns and balloons to counter the 100-degree heat.

