Naomi Osaka Reveals Meghan Markle Reached Out to Her Amid Her Mental Health Break From Tennis

Her first love will always be tennis, but off the court, it looks like Naomi Osaka‘s boyfriend takes the cake!. The four-time Grand Slam champ has been dating her current beau since 2019—though, the notoriously private couple didn’t debut their relationship until later that year. In an interview with GQ in February 2021, Osaka’s boyfriend explained why they decided to keep their relationship under wraps for so long: “We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively,” he told the magazine. “We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”