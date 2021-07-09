Naomi Osaka Reveals Meghan Markle Reached Out to Her Amid Her Mental Health Break From Tennis
Naomi Osaka has a friend and supporter in Meghan Markle. In a new personal essay written for TIME, the tennis star further explained her decision to take a break from the court to focus on and prioritize her mental health. Naomi revealed that among the many famous figures who stood by her—including Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, and Steph Curry—the Duchess of Sussex also personally expressed her support.www.cosmopolitan.com
