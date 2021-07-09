Cancel
‘Leverage: Redemption’ gets the good/bad gang back together for IMDb TV reboot

By KATE FELDMAN
CharlotteObserver.com
 9 days ago

“Leverage: Redemption” star Beth Riesgraf puts on a thick cowboy drawl when she sums up her show: “Sometimes bad guys are the only good guys you get.”. Almost a decade after “Leverage” left the air after five seasons, the thief (Riesgraf), the grifter (Gina Bellman), the hacker (Aldis Hodge) and the hitter (Christian Kane) are back in business for IMDb TV’s reboot, which premiered Friday, once again posing the question: Can good guys do bad things for good reasons, and still be good?

TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Leverage: Redemption’ revives the beloved heist show, with great success

The original Leverage was a welcome remix of the crime procedural formula: a show that followed a similar problem-of-the-week structure, but had zero respect for cops or authority figures. Starring a team of con artists, each episode involved an Ocean’s Eleven-style caper tackling some kind of systemic injustice: corrupt politicians, predatory corporations, etc. Running from 2008 to 2012, its lighthearted tone and lovable cast earned a dedicated following. Those fans will be glad to hear that the revival, Leverage: Redemption, is better than ever. Simple and goofy, yes. But perfectly formed.
BusinessPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Leverage’ Preview: Hardison Reveals ‘Redemption’ Revival’s New Headquarters

Welcome to the new headquarters! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Leverage’ revival, Hardison shows the team the new digs and has an emotional moment with Parker. They’re not done yet! Leverage is taking over New Orleans. Harry Wilson brings the team to the new headquarters right in the heart of The Big Easy in this EXCLUSIVE Leverage: Redemption preview. When they walk in, Hardison (Aldis Hodge) is waiting. He reveals the fancy bar and big screens at their disposal now that he’s bought the place.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 2 Release Date | Will There Be A New Season?

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 1 has just landed on the IMDb TV, and the fans are already craving for the next installment. So, here is everything we know about “Leverage: Redemption” Season 2. “Leverage: Redemption” is one of the much-awaited action drama series which marked the revival of Leverage. Starring Gina...
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Leverage: Redemption Has Much to Make Amends For

Recently my family and I took a long car trip, and my son discovered Scooby-Doo. “Mommy,” he would triumphantly declare from the back seat. “I know who the culprit is!”. The comfortable beats of Daphne, Fred, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby are delightful to a six year old. The villains are...
TV SeriesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ holds same appeal amid latest plots and gadgets

“Leverage” — the fun, if formulaic, high-tech Robin Hood series that ran for five seasons on TNT starting in 2008 — is back. Now called “Leverage: Redemption” and streaming on IMDb TV starting Friday, July 9 (eight more episodes are expected to be released in the fall to round out the first season), the show is essentially the same but with “ER” heartthrob Noah Wyle replacing Timothy Hutton as headliner. Returning are the core crew of super-capable criminals who whip up elaborate stings on horridly rich and powerful scumbags with unbelievable ease, always deftly overcoming a complication or two. They not only right the wrongs but also leave the bad guys destitute, humiliated and probably headed for prison.
TV SeriesBoston Herald

Noah Wyle returns to TV in ‘Leverage: Redemption’

For Noah Wyle, “Leverage: Redemption” marks a return to series television. Wyle, 50, signed up, “Because I wanted to go work with some old friends. I wanted to go back to a show that was positive. And I wanted to direct a couple times.”. As Harry Wilson, a corporate lawyer...
TV SeriesPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘Leverage: Redemption’ review: The heist-with-a-heart series returns, this time with Noah Wyle on board to out-scam the scammers

When “Leverage” premiered on TNT in 2008, it arrived amid one of the worst financial crises we’d seen in decades. Who wasn’t in the mood for breezy capers that took out the rich and unethical at the knees? Nearly 10 years after the show came to an end, it’s been rebooted as “Leverage: Redemption” for IMDb TV, the ad-supported streaming service (owned by Amazon) that could use a buzzy, ...
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Good Idea or Bad? A TV Series Based on the Alien Films

Good Idea or Bad? Looking at various sci fi and fantasy television projects currently in the works and pondering whether they will fly or crash. The first Alien film debuted in 1979 and dealt with the crew of an interstellar freighter fighting for their lives after a dangerous alien xenomorph is brought onboard. That film turned into a Box Office success and led to three direct sequels, two Alien vs. Predator mashups, and two prequels. Now a television series is in develpment to carry on the franchise.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Is a Criminally Good Time

Let’s steal a revival! Nine years after the original 2008-12 TNT series ended, the Leverage team is back with a new season. The first eight of sixteen episodes drop on Friday, July 9 on IMDb TV (pssst… you can watch for free by downloading the IMDb TV app or watching on your Prime Video account). The criminally good series follows a group of Robin Hood-type thieves who use their special skills to even the scales of justice for people getting steamrolled by the rich and powerful. While revivals of long-gone shows often fall flat, failing to recapture the magic that made them great (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Veronica Mars season 4), Leverage: Redemption slips easily back into its skin and is a total blast.
TV Seriesprimepublishers.com

‘Leverage’ Focuses on Moving on & ‘Redemption’ in Revival Without Nate Ford

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first eight episodes of Leverage: Redemption.]. The Leverage crew is back in the IMDb TV revival, but they’re without the Mastermind who brought them all together, Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton). And it doesn’t take long for us to find out why he’s MIA: He’s been dead a year. Because that much time has passed, the others, especially his wife Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), are still grieving, but the wounds aren’t as fresh.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Leverage: Redemption: Season Two? Has the IMDb TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the IMDb TV platform, this comedy-drama action series is a continuation of the Leverage TV show (2008-15). The Leverage: Redemption series stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. Since we last saw them, accomplished British grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), expert thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and geeky computer hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change. It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood with corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Wylie) and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. Together, this group of reformed pros puts their unique skills to good use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.
TV Seriesnique.net

The one where they get back together

On May 27 on HBO Max, “Friends: The Reunion” brought the original main cast of the iconic sitcom “Friends” together for the first time since the show ended 17 years ago. “Friends” is an influential piece of pop culture that perfectly encapsulates the ‘90s and has continued to strike a...
TennisMinneapolis Star Tribune

'Leverage' star Bellman happy to 'get the band back together'

LONDON – She may seem elegant now, but when actress Gina Bellman was in school it was a different story. "I was tall and lanky and skinny, and I just felt very unwieldy in sports," she says. "And I had a report card from my physical education teacher and it said, 'Dear Mr. and Mrs. Bellman, we've very much enjoyed all the characters that Gina played this semester. Unfortunately, none of them were any good at tennis.' "

Community Policy