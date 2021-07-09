Spiaggia and Cafe Spiaggia, two of Chicago’s greatest Italian restaurants, to close for good

Mafaldine at Cafe Spiaggia (9) on July 18, 2019. Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune

Spiaggia, considered one of Chicago’s and the nation’s best Italian restaurants for 37 years, announced Friday it would not reopen after failing to come to an agreement with its Michigan Avenue landlord. Its casual sister restaurant, Cafe Spiaggia, will also close.

In the message, owners said they were “unsuccessful in our efforts with the landlord to restructure our soon-to-expire lease, which was necessary to reflect the realities of operating a restaurant in an office building, post-pandemic.”

The announcement was posted on the restaurant’s website and Facebook .

“From the moment we envisioned the restaurants,” the message continued, “our passion has been to elevate fine dining Italian cuisine and wine for the city of Chicago, as well as guests from all around the world.”

Owners did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Some of Chicago’s biggest chefs have spent time in the restaurant, including founding chef Tony Mantuano, Sarah Grueneberg and Joe Flamm.

“Spiaggia allowed Cathy and me to bring our beloved Italian culture and hospitality to Chicago, and we will always be grateful for the guests and community who supported the restaurant,” Mantuano said Friday. “Many of the talented chefs and staff have gone on to make meaningful impacts on the culinary industry, and we know they will always have a piece of Spiaggia with them.”

Grueneberg left in 2013 to open Monteverde , while Mantuano and Flamm left in 2019. All three also competed in the Bravo TV show, “Top Chef,” with Flamm winning season 15 in 2018.

“It was such an important place to me for so many different reasons,” said Flamm, now executive chef and owner of Rose Mary in Chicago. “How it developed me professionally, but much more on a personal level, with all the time I had together with Tony and all the people brought into my life. From who worked there, who ate the food and worked there in the past.”

Flamm started at Spiaggia as a sous chef in 2014, winning “Top Chef” along the way in 2018, then left as executive chef in 2019. He opened his Adriatic, Croatia, and Italian restaurant in the Fulton Market District this April.

Chef Sarah Grueneberg says she moved to Chicago because she landed a job at Spiaggia, staying for eight years before opening her own acclaimed restaurant, Monteverde.

“I am who I am today because of that restaurant,” Grueneberg said Friday. “And that’s not unique to me. So many people have the same story.”

During her time there, she cooked for celebrities like Lady Gaga and the Obamas. But she also loved how much the restaurant meant to people around the city.

“People still come up to me at Monteverde and say, ‘I got married at Spiaggia’ or ‘I got engaged at Spiaggia,’” Grueneberg said. “The restaurant was there for those celebratory moments. It’s such a special place.”

And it will be missed.

”It’s super sad,” Flamm said. “I feel like the biggest Irish wake is about to happen for the greatest Italian restaurant.”

