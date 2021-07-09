Missing: Teen boy disappears while outside riding scooter

Virginia police are searching for a teen boy who was last seen riding his scooter.

NBC 12 reports that Kaleb “Dylan” Jernigan was reported missing on Friday morning at 5 a.m. from the Colonial Heights area. He was last seen at Essex Road and Hampton Drive.

Dylan is described as a white male who was last seen wearing black pants, a grey shirt, a silver necklace and a gold necklace.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

[Feature Photo: Dylan Jernigan/Police Handout]