People share the wildest, funniest beliefs they held as children. Let us know yours.

As adorable and cute as they are, you've got to admit children are a rather gullible lot. Those poor tiny humans are so convinced that the adults in their lives are knowledgeable in pretty much every topic under the sun and worthy of blind trust that they'd believe just about any wild story you feed them. Thanks to their young brains being a work in process and imaginations working overtime, parents often get away with a harmless lie or two when it suits or amuses them. And before we go laughing at their innocence, it'd be nice to remember that we too were once trustful, unsuspecting kids who sometimes believed even the most unbelievable cooked-up stories.