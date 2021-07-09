Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Blocks Creators From Using ‘Black Lives Matter’ In Their Profiles

By Niamh Shackleton
UNILAD
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TikTok has been forced to speak out after reportedly flagging people using ‘Black Lives Matter’ in their bios as ‘inappropriate content’. Creators on the popular video-sharing app have found that several keywords and phrases have been blocked on TikTok, including ‘Black’ and ‘Black Lives Matter‘. One person to have noticed...

