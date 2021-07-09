Refrigerator pickles and peppers recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

Sweet tea should not be confused with “sweetened tea.” Though they are both iced teas that have been sweetened with sugar, the two are vastly different. Sweetened tea is perfunctory. It’s passive in both grammar and intention. The tea is brewed to the appropriate strength, then it’s left to the drinker to actually do the work: to decide what kind of sugar to use, to determine how much of it to stir in, and then to search for lemon wedges to squeeze into the glass. It’s often served at restaurants, and you’re relegated to stirring granulated sugar into ice-cold tea. Even when vigorously whisked, the sugar crystals settle at the bottom. And if you use a straw, they’re the first thing you suck into your mouth.