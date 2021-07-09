NutraCast:Tracking CBD experiences in real-time with Releaf App

If you’d like to keep track of your body weight over time, Apple’s Health app on the iPhone makes it easy. Here’s how to enter your weight and view your records. It’s easy to keep track of your weight in the Health app, but by default, the category might be a little hard to find. To find it, first, open the Health app on your iPhone. If you can’t find the app, swipe downward with one finger near the middle of your screen to bring up a search bar. Type “health,” and then tap the Health app icon.