NutraCast:Tracking CBD experiences in real-time with Releaf App

By Danielle Masterson contact
nutraingredients-usa.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more companies are using apps to gain insights on their respective industries. With the right data inputs, technology can improve decision making and help company leaders zero in on trends. The Releaf App is one such application that individuals use to track and improve their cannabis or CBD experience while industry professionals simultaneously see these insights to help them improve the consumer experience.

