Family Trainer Out On Nintendo Switch This September

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco Entertainment has revealed that Family Trainer will soon release on Nintendo Switch. With “simple controls and intuitive play,” you will be able to exercise and work out in “easy-to-do, engaging and fun activities.”. Similarly to Ring Fit Adventure, the game will combine the Joy-Con controllers and a Leg...

