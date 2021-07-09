‘The Employer And The Employee’: Cannes Review

Sophie Marceau leads a strong cast in Francois Ozon’s quietly moving tribute to his late writing partner, Emmanuele Bernheim. Dir: Francois Ozon. France. 2020. 113 mins. An elegy within an elegy, Everything Went Fine adapts Emmanuele Bernheim’s book about her tricky relationship with her elderly father as she helped him die — a story that Francois Ozon folds into a tender tribute to his frequent collaborator, who passed away from cancer in 2017. The matter-of-fact title clues the viewer into this picture’s subdued tone, which refreshingly refuses to succumb to the mawkishness and histrionics that usually accompany such an inherently sad tale. Instead, guided by Sophie Marceau’s spare turn as a daughter who loves her difficult dad despite everything, the film becomes an unhurried meditation on family and the closure we will never get with our parents — even as mortality encroaches.