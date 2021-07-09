Cancel
‘The Employer And The Employee’: Cannes Review

By Demetrios Matheou
Screendaily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUruguayan writer/director Manuel Nieto Zas debuts his farm-set drama in Directors’ Fortnight. Dir/scr: Manuel Nieto Zas. Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, France. 2021. 106mins. With his third feature, Uruguayan writer/director Manuel Nieto Zas explores a popular theme in Latin American cinema; namely the inequitable, sometimes twisted relationship between employers and workers, families and their servants. And he joins a fine tradition with a particularly subtle account of that most treacherous of social divides.

