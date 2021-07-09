Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Shark Week 2021: Sharks and the Ocean’s Twilight Zone

By Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Newswise
 9 days ago

Woods Hole, MA (July 9, 2021) -- Sharks are some of the largest fish in the ocean, known as apex predators, that steal the show in films, television and of course - shark week! For decades, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) has studied the ways large marine predators (LMPs), like sharks, use the mesopelagic zone or middle layer of the ocean, better known as the ocean’s twilight zone (TZ). The ocean’s TZ is home to some of the largest fish biomass on Earth, making it a unique feeding ground for the ocean’s largest predators. Many shark species venture from surface waters to the deep ocean between 200 and 1000 meters (656 to 3280 feet) and experts believe the main purpose is to hunt for prey when food is scarce in surface waters.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Sea#Forage Fish#Tz#Mesopelagic#Bioluminescence#The Biology Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsfox5ny.com

Fish captain gets rare view of blanket octopus near Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - Seven miles off the coast of Manatee County, Captain Tony Zain was surprised to see a certain octopus that is rarely seen for reasons that make it unique among its species. Last week, Zain, of Skyway Sportfishing, witnessed a blanket octopus gliding around his boat...
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

When is Shark Week 2021?

This year's Shark Week will feature 32 new specials on the ocean predators. Shark Week 2021 will be held from July 11-18. The Discovery Channel and Discovery+ are celebrating the 33rd year of the educational week. The first Shark Week dates back to July 17, 1988. What specials are running...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Study shines a light on what happened on Easter Island

A new study has been published by scientists from Binghampton University and State University of New York focusing on Easter Island. According to the new study, the demographic collapse of the core of the myth surrounding Easter Island didn’t happen. Easter Island is famed for its massive statues and for a common notion that civilization on the island collapsed after the people cut down every tree to make way for farming or other needs.
WildlifeNew York Post

Extremely rare glass octopus filmed in remote corner of Pacific Ocean

Deep under the sea, an almost entirely transparent creature has been spotted. While on a 34-day journey in a remote corner of the Pacific Ocean, marine biologists recently made two rare sightings of a science fiction-worthy creature: a glass octopus. In addition to seeing the almost entirely translucent being with...
Los Angeles, CADiscovery

DIVE IN TO DISCOVERY’S SHARK WEEK 2021 FINTASTIC PARTNERSHIPS

SHARK WEEK Swims onto Screens, July 11th on Discovery Channel. (Los Angeles) – SHARK WEEK, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event returns for its 33rd year with bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches on Sunday, July 11 and continues through Sunday, July 18. With 45 hours of shark programming, the most hours of programming in SHARK WEEK history, SHARK WEEK 2021 will take viewers to new locations to study and record new shark behaviors that have never been seen on camera before. This year, SHARK WEEK has paired with a notable list of marketing partners to give fans the opportunity to celebrate sharks in exceptional and jawsome ways.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

5 Scary Cute Shark Treats for Shark Week

Shark Week 2021 starts today and we have some really cute and tasty shark inspired food for kids of all ages. We love Shark Week and all the family fun that happens when everyone watches some of the shows together. Make some of these treats to make your next shark...
PetsPosted by
DFW Community News

Shark Zentangle Coloring Page Perfect for Shark Week

Grab your colored pencils because you are going to love our zentangle Shark coloring page. This shark themed pattern makes a fun coloring page for kids of all ages and adults. Zentangles are a great way to relax and create art. Zen + tangle = deep breathing while engrossed in a doodle pattern! Zentangle coloring pages are a great way to create your own art by coloring unique doodle patterns.
HobbiesPosted by
DFW Community News

67 Shark Crafts & Activities for Shark Week Fun

We look forward to Shark Week every year, and the best way to celebrate it is by making the coolest shark inspired kids shark themed crafts and activities for kids of all ages. Whether you’re planning a Shark Week party or creating a shark learning unit, these shark crafts, printables,...
AnimalsDaily Reflector

Letter: Shark finning imperils the oceans' top predator

It’s the oceans’ top predator’s favorite time of year — Shark Week!. As families tune in for this annual summer tradition, it’s important to remember that sharks are in trouble. A study published earlier this year in Nature found that global oceanic shark and ray populations have declined by more...
Chatham, MABarnstable Patriot

Skomal, other experts to be part of conservancy's 'Shark Week' preview event

CHATHAM — The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has partnered with the Discovery Channel to hold a second annual “Stars of Shark Week” virtual event. Joe Romeiro, naturalist and award-winning cinematographer; Vicky Vásquez, marine biologist and deep-sea shark researcher and Greg Skomal, state Division of Marine Fisheries shark researcher will be featured in the 7 p.m. Wednesday virtual event.
WildlifeNewswise

Study Examines the Role of Deep-Sea Microbial Predators at Hydrothermal Vents

Newswise — The hydrothermal vent fluids from the Gorda Ridge spreading center in the northeast Pacific Ocean create a biological hub of activity in the deep sea. There, in the dark ocean, a unique food web thrives not on photosynthesis but rather on chemical energy from the venting fluids. Among the creatures having a field day feasting at the Gorda Ridge vents is a diverse assortment of microbial eukaryotes, or protists, that graze on chemosynthetic bacteria and archaea.
Animalsvillanova.edu

Everything But the Shark Week: Stingrays

To paraphrase comedian Jerry Seinfeld, what’s the deal with stingrays? Am I right? Are they the frightening creatures that punctured Steve Irwin’s heart? Or the creatures you see all the toddlers petting at the local aquarium? Or, maybe, just lovable, singing creatures like Finding Nemo’s Mr. Ray? (Or all of those things?)
PetsPCGamesN

Shark Week is coming to Rust, permanently

The Discovery Channel’s Shark Week closes out for US viewers today, but not to worry – there’s plenty more where that came from, at least if you’re a Rust player. The survival game has a slew of new features on the horizon, and among them are a major underwater overhaul that adds sharks, as well as a couple tools for dealing with them.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Sonic's New Shark Week-Inspired Slush Is Turning Heads

July 11 marked the beginning of one of the most exciting weeks of the summer: Discovery's Shark Week, which is all about celebrating some of the most fascinating and ferocious creatures in the deep blue sea. The week-long programming event, which began airing all the way back in 1987 (per IMDB), includes scheduled features on the Discovery Channel and Discovery+, all centered around the apex predators of the ocean, including some informative television shows and behind-the-scenes views of the deep, as well as more dramatical, fictional programming with the powerful fish in the starring role.
Wildlifereef2rainforest.com

VIDEO: Glass Octopus (and other deep-sea creatures!)

Sometimes we discover much more than we set out to find. In June, the research vessel Falkor traveled to the Phoenix Islands Archipelago. The team’s mission was to “investigate deep-sea microbes’; examine how ancient cold water corals survive predation by corallivores; and enquire into the equator’s effect on the ecology of deep coral and sponge communities.”
AnimalsMorganton News Herald

Before Shark Week and 'Jaws,' World War II spawned America's shark obsession

A painting for the U.S. Army’s Stars and Stripes newspaper shows a downed pilot fending off sharks with a knife. Ed Vebell/Getty Images. Every summer on the Discovery Channel, “Shark Week” inundates its eager audiences with spectacular documentary footage of sharks hunting, feeding and leaping. Debuting in 1988, the television...
Wildlifenerdist.com

Deep Ocean Highlight Reel Shows a Gorgeous Glass Octopus

In 2017, the Schmidt Ocean Institute—a research institute founded by husband and wife team Eric and Wendy Schmidt —sent its Falkor research vessel to the southern half of the Phoenix Islands in the central Pacific Ocean, north of Samoa. There, the team aboard Falkor explored “never before seen” deep sea ecosystems, and some of the weirdest sea creatures ever. Including the truly alien-looking specimens in the 4K video below.
Animalsvillanova.edu

Everything But the Shark Week: Considering the Lobsters

Lobsters have not always gotten respect, nor were they the gourmet delicacy we consider them today. In American Colonial times, the creature (aka the “cockroach of the sea”) washed up to the shore so plentifully (reportedly in two feet wide by two feet deep piles), that it was used as bait or fertilizer for crops, and consumed mostly as a very inexpensive source of protein.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

NASA uncovers hidden system of mysteriously draining lakes under Antarctica

Scientists have discovered two new lakes buried deep beneath the Antarctic Ice Sheet. These hidden gems of frigid water are part of a vast network of ever-changing lakes hidden beneath 1.2 to 2.5 miles (2 to 4 kilometers) of ice on the southernmost continent. These lakes fill and drain over and over again in largely mysterious cycles that may influence how fast the ice sheet moves and how and where meltwater reaches the Southern Ocean. This flow, in turn, can change the currents in the Southern Ocean and potentially affect ocean circulation worldwide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy