Shark Week 2021: Sharks and the Ocean’s Twilight Zone

Woods Hole, MA (July 9, 2021) -- Sharks are some of the largest fish in the ocean, known as apex predators, that steal the show in films, television and of course - shark week! For decades, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) has studied the ways large marine predators (LMPs), like sharks, use the mesopelagic zone or middle layer of the ocean, better known as the ocean’s twilight zone (TZ). The ocean’s TZ is home to some of the largest fish biomass on Earth, making it a unique feeding ground for the ocean’s largest predators. Many shark species venture from surface waters to the deep ocean between 200 and 1000 meters (656 to 3280 feet) and experts believe the main purpose is to hunt for prey when food is scarce in surface waters.