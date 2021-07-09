Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dua Lipa joins Henry Cavill's megastar-studded spy thriller

By Andy Kryza
Time Out Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when it seemed like Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2 had cast every single notable actor in Hollywood, Kingsman and Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn has stepped up to gather up any available actor who hasn't been whisked to Greece to listen to Daniel Craig talk about doughnuts. The Layer Cake...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Matthew Vaughn
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Ryan Gosling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Notice#Schitt#Jurassic World#Suicide Squad#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Greece
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
MoviesNYLON

Dua Lipa To Make Acting Debut In Spy Thriller 'Argylle'

The Grammy winner is set to make her acting debut in Argylle, the new spy thriller from director Mathew Vaughn. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dua Lipa joins a star-studded cast, working alongside Catherine O’Hara, Henry Cavill, Samuel L.Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Bryan Cranston. The film is...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Ben Affleck Movie Just Hit Netflix

The Jack Ryan franchise is a strange beast, one that’s spawned five movies with four different actors in the title role, two of which were reboots, along with an episodic show that’s run for two seasons on Amazon, with production on the third set to begin imminently. The series has varied wildly in quality over the last 30 years, and your opinion on who played the character best is entirely down to personal preference.
MoviesNewsTimes

Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard Among A-List Cast for Matthew Vaughn's Spy Thriller 'Argylle'

“Kingsman” director Matthew Vaughn has signed up an all-star cast for his new film franchise “Argylle,” which will be produced by Vaughn’s U.K.-based studio MARV. Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel”), Sam Rockwell (“Moon”), Bryce Dallas Howard (“Jurassic World”), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), John Cena (“Bumblebee”) and Samuel L. Jackson (“Avengers: Endgame”) are all set to appear in the spy thriller.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

STX Returns To The Movies With Jason Statham, Kristen Bell, Chris Pine And More

Myself and others have dispensed a lot of digital ink in regard to what the success of “movie a” or the failure of "movie b” means for the future of pandemic-era (and ideally post-pandemic) theatrical moviegoing. Sure, it’s great that F9 opened with $70 million domestic, Godzilla Vs. Kong stomped past $100 million in North America and Marvel’s Black Widow is tracking for an over/under $85 million launch next week. But those are among the safest franchises around. What does this mean for the old-school “movie-movie,” the star-driven programmer that was already on the commercial decline five years before Covid due to a demographic shift from theatrical moviegoing to streaming consumption. In that sense, one of the this summer’s happiest box office stories has been Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham’s Wrath of Man.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Jim Carrey Replaces Pierce Brosnan In Unsettling James Bond Deepfake

So far, Australian George Lazenby is the only non-British or Irish actor to have played James Bond during the long and illustrious history of the franchise, but a multitude of names from across the world have either auditioned, been considered or come close to landing the role of cinema’s most famous secret agent over the last 60 years.
CelebritiesPopculture

Dua Lipa Set to Make Acting Debut Alongside Henry Cavill

Pop star Dua Lipa is set to make her acting debut in Argylle, a spy thriller from filmmaker Matthew Vaughn that has an all-star cast. Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson have all signed on to star in the movie. Lipa, 25, is a pop sensation with hits like "New Rules," "Don't Start Now," "Break My Heart" and "Physical," as well as two hit albums on her resume.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Catherine O’Hara Set For New Matthew Vaughn Spy Franchise ‘Argylle’

Matthew Vaughn has set an all-star cast for his next big budget action project, which will start shooting this August in Europe. Argylle, which Vaughn will direct and produce via his banner Marv, will star Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill’s Witcher Takes On Superman With A Lightsaber In Awesome Fan Art

Given his status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, it comes as no surprise that Henry Cavill has a legion of fans eager to see what role he has lined up next. Especially in the realms of sci-fi and nerd culture as a whole, the Superman star has only endeared himself further as a self-professed gamer. Naturally, this has prompted many to imagine how he could look as numerous pop culture characters such as Captain Britain as well as DC’s Dark Knight and while the subject of this particular story adheres mostly to his known credits, it seems as though Instagram user Erathrim20 would love nothing more than to see Cavill wield a weapon synonymous with Star Wars.
Moviesbostonhassle.com

DOUBLE TAKE: Ben Affleck

DOUBLE TAKE is a series within Cinema Quarantino that touches upon an actor’s career through a selected list of movies to watch. Not to be taken scholarly or seriously. Long ago, there was a rumor in my high school about Boston becoming Hollywood of the East Coast, which probably derived from the increasing number of productions in or around the city. Talking about it had sparked some humble recollections of those who rose from our neighborhoods (unfortunately, the BU alumni won’t be discussed here — sorry, Julianne Moore!). Several actors have become prominent Boston Bros who collectively represent the outsider’s perspective of the city: white, male, ambiguously working-class-looking. I have no intention of covering the entire legion (especially Mark “I forgive myself for being racist” Wahlberg), nor do I feel that they necessarily deserve any more praise than same-tier peers. When I decided on Ben Affleck, I do it in the spirit that he’s what the city deserves.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Antonio Banderas Joins Indiana Jones 5, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Indiana Jones 5, John Wick Chapter 4, and the next Star Trek. Harrison Ford is now filming (after injuring his shoulder during rehearsals) the fifth Indiana Jones (the full title of which hasn’t been announced yet) with director James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari), but we haven’t really heard much about most of the film’s cast, except for Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (whose 1960s-style costume was revealed online this week). The same is true for the latest star to join Indiana Jones 5 (7/29/2022), which is Antonio Banderas, whose role in the film we also know pretty much nothing about. Nevertheless, the Indy 5 cast is shaping up to be an impressive one, so here’s to hoping the end result is worth the wait.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Henry Cavill to Star in Rom-Com ‘The Rosie Project’

Henry Cavill will star in the upcoming rom-com, “The Rosie Project.”. The film, which has been in the making for a few years at Sony Pictures, is based on Graeme Simsion’s novel of the same name and will follow the former “Man of Steel” actor as Don Tillman, a genetics professor on his journey to find love. Tillman has never been on a second date, but is determined to find his wife with “The Wife Project,” an evidence-based way to ultimately find Tillman’s perfect match. However, he meets Rosie, a free-spirited, slightly “wild” bartender that’s exactly the opposite of what Tillman is looking for. But of course, the pair fall in love.
Moviesdbrnews.com

Henry Cavill to branch out from action with a romantic comedy

Henry Cavill, the handsome Brit best known from action packed projects like ‘Man of Steel’, ‘The Man From UNCLE’ and ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’, is going to be branching out, and has landed the leading role in the upcoming romantic comedy ‘The Rosie Project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy