Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Where to find the Layered Armor Merchant

By Eric Halliday
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: Mild Spoilers for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin are in this article. To know Monster Hunter is to be plagued with a constant problem. Not all armor is created equal. Not only does that go for stats but also visuals. You may have spent your time with some really awesome-looking ninja bat armor that you got from Nargacuga only to find out that the best armor you can get is from an Azure Barroth and it involves you looking like you’re covered in colorful bacon strips.

apptrigger.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buffalo Bill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armor#Merchant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Review: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

When Monster Hunter Stories first launched on the scene, it was one of the most adorably unpredictable spin-offs for the long-running series. Despite not having widespread attention it managed to gather a following of faithful fans hoping to see a sequel at some point. Now that time has finally come to pass and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin made its way into the limelight. With tons of opportunity to build upon what the original started we can finally see if it was worth the wait to get this continuation on the series.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Over the past few years the Monster Hunter franchise has become one of my all-time favourites. Between the fantastic Monster Hunter World, Iceborne and Rise, I have poured hundreds upon hundreds of hours into these games and counting. I can’t seem to get enough of these games. Monster Hunter Stories is a niche title that didn’t get too much attention and I wasn’t familiar with it at the time, but was loved by most people that played it. Now with the rapidly growing popularity of the Monster Hunter franchise we have the latest entry: Wings of Ruin.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Barrel Felyne locations

Levelling up in Monster Hunter Stories 2 can be a slow process. But Barrel Felyne is one of the best ways to grind EXP in the game. However, these peculiar cats are rather difficult to find with one exception: the Monster Hunter Stories 2 Barrel Breakout Quest. This guide explains how to defeat Barrel Felynes and where to find more.
Video GamesDestructoid

Nintendo Download: Monster Hunter Stories 2

This week the Switch leads the pack with a console exclusive, as Monster Hunter Stories 2 is only on Nintendo’s system alongside of PC. The other big game is Boomerang X, which we reviewed! Jordan noted in his review: “Dang, it’s good!” That’s enough for me!. There’s a good amount...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

What are the differences between Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories?

Monster Hunter fans are always excited when hearing about new releases, but not always for the same reason. That’s because not every game in the series follows the same formula. Notably, Monster Hunter Stories has several differences when compared to games like Rise. So what’s the scoop? What makes Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin different from any other Monster Hunter game?
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monstie Expeditions Guide

The best method to level up Monsties in Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin is through Monstie Expeditions. In this guide, we will explain everything there is to know about Monstie Expeditions and how you can use them to your advantage and take out tougher enemies in Monster Hunter Stories 2.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Allies Trailers Released

Game company CAPCOM has released three new trailers that introduced the allies that will help the players in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Three characters with their own Monsties have been introduced in these new trailers that CAPCOM recently revealed. Players will not be able to control them, but they do offer assistance in battling monsters. These are just the first few of the many allies that will appear in the game.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Get Anjanath in Monster Hunter Stories 2

In the guide, we will tell you how to get Anjanath in Monster Hunter Stories 2 and help you get your hands on one of the hottest monsters or the Anjanath egg in MH Stories 2. The Anjanath is just another furious monster that you come across in Monster Hunter Stories 2. However, can you tame it and ride it? The short and sweet answer is; yes!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Fall release window unveiled for supernatural western RPG Weird West

During the 2019 Game Awards, publisher Devolver Digital and developer WolfEye Studios revealed their upcoming action RPG Weird West. As the name implies, Weird West takes the traditional Wild West setting and injects it will all sorts of bizarre elements and phenomena. More than one and a half years after the game’s reveal, Devolver Digital and WolfEye Studios announced a Fall 2021 release window for Weird West, which should please those who have eagerly waited for this release. To coincide with this announcement, Devolver Digital unveiled a new trailer for the game, dubbed the “Journey Trailer,” that shows off more of what the game has in store.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

WolfEye Studios’ Weird West Targeting Fall Release

WolfEye Studios’ dark, fantastical reimagining of the Wild West, is certainly living up to its namesake, if its latest trailer is anything to go by. Guns, magic and werewolves alike combine in this upcoming action RPG that centers around the tale of five heroes in which decision-making and reactive choices play a pivotal part in how each campaign will eventually unfold. Plus you can decide to go about exploring the West on your own, or as part of a team. Today though, we now have a narrower time-frame on when we can get our hands on what will be the studio’s debut release — the game planned for release sometime this Fall.
Video Gamestechnewstoday.com

Best Games Like Skyrim You Can Play

It has been almost a decade since Todd Howard blessed the world with The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Skyrim has captured the imaginations of players worldwide since its initial release on November 11, 2011. Bethesda has also released a remastered version of the game “The Special Edition” in 2016. Even...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

These Zelda Games Should be Remastered After Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is upon us, but with that in mind we must ask what Zelda games should be remastered next? Whether or not you think remasters are a good idea for games like these, inevitably, another remaster will likely end up being in the works soon after this one. So what would be some good candidates for the next Zelda remasters? Well, right here we’re going to take a look at some great Zelda games that deserve to be brought forth into modern light.
Video GamesTwinfinite

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD Guide Wiki

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was originally released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2011. While the story and gameplay were praised, many took issue with the game’s motion controls. Skip forward to 2021, and we now have Skyward Sword HD. Complete with a plethora of Quality of Life...

Comments / 0

Community Policy