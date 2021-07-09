Monster Hunter Stories 2: Where to find the Layered Armor Merchant
Note: Mild Spoilers for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin are in this article. To know Monster Hunter is to be plagued with a constant problem. Not all armor is created equal. Not only does that go for stats but also visuals. You may have spent your time with some really awesome-looking ninja bat armor that you got from Nargacuga only to find out that the best armor you can get is from an Azure Barroth and it involves you looking like you’re covered in colorful bacon strips.apptrigger.com
