Monster Hunter Stories 2: Where to find the Layered Armor Merchant

WolfEye Studios’ dark, fantastical reimagining of the Wild West, is certainly living up to its namesake, if its latest trailer is anything to go by. Guns, magic and werewolves alike combine in this upcoming action RPG that centers around the tale of five heroes in which decision-making and reactive choices play a pivotal part in how each campaign will eventually unfold. Plus you can decide to go about exploring the West on your own, or as part of a team. Today though, we now have a narrower time-frame on when we can get our hands on what will be the studio’s debut release — the game planned for release sometime this Fall.